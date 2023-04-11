Mary P. “Susie” Clark, 70, of Owensboro, passed peacefully in her home Friday, April 7, 2023. She was born Nov. 7, 1952, in Owensboro to the late James C. and Elizabeth Jean (Betty Burden) Payne. Susie retired from Bellsouth after 30 years of service. She was a member of St. Pius X Parish. Susie loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed crafting and some quilting. Susie loved cooking and baking and will be remembered by her delicious homemade desserts.
In addition to her parents, Susie was preceded in death by her husband, Curtiss Clark and brothers, Richard Payne and Mike Payne.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her three children, Jason Clark (Tanya), Jamie Clark (James Cook), and Sara Klass (David); grandchildren, Jade, Braxston, Summer, Kaitlin, Taylor, Kenzie, Jaylin, Jaden, and Colton; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Randy Payne (Melinda); sisters, Beverly Shappart (Bruce) and Ann Atherton (Robin); sister-in-law, Linda Payne; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Susie will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 2174.
Memories and condolences for the family of Susie may be left at www.glenncares.com.
