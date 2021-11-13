SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — Mary Pate Robinson of Sierra Vista, Arizona, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. She was born April 22, 1948 in Owensboro. She was fun-loving and loved her children and family with all her heart.
She is survived by her daughter, Stacy (Tony) Elkhudary; son Matthew (Cindy) Johnson; seven grandchildren; sister Judy Pate Ralph; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Johnson; son James “Twoey” Johnson; her parents, William E. and Ola Mae Pate; and brothers Charles, Billy, Ovid Lee, Lester, Bobby, Rudy and Baby Pate.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will follow in Rosehill Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
