HARDINSBURG — Mary Pauline Henning, 102, of Hardinsburg, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehab. Mrs. Henning was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and a homemaker.
Survivors include her sons, Francis Henning, Tommy Henning, Larry Henning and Mike Henning; daughters Betty Ann Payne Sr., Mary Henning and Helen Butler; and brother Bill Mattingly.
Private funeral services will be held under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Anthony Catholic Church Building Fund.
