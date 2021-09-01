Mary Pearl Vollman, 90, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Knottsville on June 9, 1931, to the late Joseph Paul and Carrie Lambert Isbill. Mary was a graduate of St. Francis High School and then went to work for GE and MPD for over 40 years before she retired. She and her husband, Bob Vollman, were charter members of Immaculate Catholic Church. In her free time, Mary loved going to the Health Park and raising flowers. Her special needs son, Mark, is wheelchair-bound after a stroke in 2006. After her husband’s passing in 2019, she continued to care for Mark at home until June 2021 as his caretaker. She loved spending time with her family, and Mary’s face lit up anytime she saw a photo or video of her great-grandson, Oliver.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert “Bob” Vollman; sisters Geraldine Isbill and Mavis Cain; and brother Ed Isbill.
She is survived by her sons, Mike Vollman (Vickie) and Mark Vollman; granddaughter Kristan Vollman Higgs (Richard); and great-grandson Oliver Higgs.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Catholic Church with Father John Vaughan officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with prayers at 7 p.m. and from 9 until 10 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
At the request of the family, a mask will be required for the visitation and funeral Mass.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Special Olympics of Daviess County.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
