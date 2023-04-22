Mary “Pete” Peterson, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at her home. She was born Jan. 10, 1934, in Morganfield to the late Horace and Cora (Rednour) Moman. Mary retired from OMHS after 48 years of service. She had a passion for helping people and was presented both the President’s Award and Customer Service Award for her efforts. Mary loved to dance and sing and was a huge Elvis Presley and Blake Shelton fan. She also enjoyed traveling, going to flea markets and yard sales and bowling. Above all, Mary loved spending time with her family and was very proud of them.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Peterson; daughter, Rhonda Morris; and siblings, Ruby Davis, Margaret Hocker, Nell Spencer, Dotie Weaver, and Charles Moman.
She is survived by her children, Brock Peterson (Shelly), Kimberly McCampbell, and Anthony Peterson; grandchildren, Britnee Murphy, Mikalis Ioakimides (Kelsey Ruth), Jontae Green, and Jordan Morris; great-grandchild, Amira Lindsey; niece, Jeffie Hawes (David); and family member, Samar Lindsey.
The funeral service for Mary will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Research and Prevention Foundation, P.O. Box 30783, Tucson, AZ 85751-0783.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mary may be left at www.glenncares.com.
