Mary Poe Davis, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at her home. She was born in Honey Grove to the late Edgar Allen and Charlie Pearl Poe.
Mary was a devoted mother and homemaker but also retired from Owensboro Public Schools System, where she had been a cook for nearly 30 years. She was a member of Cross Pointe Baptist Church. Mary was a hard-working lady who will be dearly missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph G. Davis; and a brother, Lonnie Wayne Poe.
Mrs. Davis is survived by her children, Betty Boyd and Chuck Davis Jr., both of Philpot; three grandchildren, Matt Boyd (Emileigh) of Owensboro, Amber Ollis (Dakota) of Owensboro and Ashley Verando of Ivesdale, Illinois; eight great-grandchildren; sister Mabel Jean Downey (Jerry); a brother, Thomas Ray Poe (Bridget) of Columbus, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
Public visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A service with limited attendance will be held. Burial will be at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation or service for Mrs. Davis shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented