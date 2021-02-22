BEAVER DAM — Mary Rachel Combs, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky on Feb. 20, 2021, at 3:45 a.m.
Survivors include four daughters, Joyce Lee Wyatt (Allen Cardwell), Polly Ann Stone, Teresa Louise Edwards (Dr. Van Edwards) and Sarah Lynn May.
A graveside service: 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. William L. Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Heartford House, 2914 old Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303.
