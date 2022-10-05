HARDINSBURG — Mary Rita Neff, 79, of Hardinsburg, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at Norton Audubon Hospital. She retired from Civil Service at Fort Knox and was a member of St. Romuald Catholic Church.
Survivors: daughters, Jackie Taul, Johnna Borgmeier, Leslie Kasey, and Dana Brumfield; brothers, John S. O’Bryan and Mike O’Bryan; and sisters, Frances Clark, Jean Moore, Doris June Werner, Rebecca Highbaugh, Ellen Brothers, Andrea Esarey, and Betty Polen.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a rosary service held at 7:30 p.m., and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Live Like Landon Foundation.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
