Mary Robin Loyd, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Signature Healthcare at Hartford. She was born Sept. 19, 1959, in Owensboro to the late Joseph W. and Ruby Pfarris Loyd. Mary volunteered at Owensboro Daviess County Hospital. She was a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church, and she loved her church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Roach; and a brother, Donnie Joe Loyd.
She is survived by two sisters, Ruth Young (James) of Owensboro and Sharon Boone (Lee) of Texas; nieces and nephews April Bacon, Joe Boone, and Jamie Lane; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory officiated by Bro. Eugene Howard. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Walnut Memorial Baptist Church, 519 W. Byers Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303.
