CLOVERPORT — Mary Rose Beavin Rogers, 89, of Cloverport passed away September 14, 2021 at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital in Hardinsburg.
“Rose” as most people knew her, was born in Cloverport to the late J. Earl and Bernadette Molohon Beavin. She was a lifelong member of St. Rose Catholic Church, a homemaker and enjoyed working in the yard and garden.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Tom Rogers on September 12, 2015; three brothers, Bernard, Vincent, and Larry Beavin; four sisters, infant Margaret Alice Beavin, Rita Eger, Ann Haycraft, and Barbara Rogers; niece Debbie Crowe Hurst.
Leaving behind to mourn her passing but celebrating the life that she lived are her sister, Doris Mattingly of Ft. Myers, FL. and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10 till 11 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021, at Cloverport Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Fr. Dan Kreutzer officiating with burial in Old St. Rose Cemetery.
Due to the rise of the pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required.
You may share your thoughts and memories of Rose with the family on our website: www.cloverportfh.com.
Commented