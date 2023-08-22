EVANSVILLE, INDIANA — Mary Rose (Conder) Wellmeier, 85, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. She was born June 8, 1938, to Jodie and Ethel (Wright) Conder in Whitesville. Rose was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a member of St. Johns United Church of Christ in Boonville, Indiana for 25 years. Rose was talented in quilting and gardening. She had a servant’s heart and faithfully served her community. Rose will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her.
Rose was preceded in death by her son, Brent Brooks, and siblings, Charles Conder, Vince Conder, Barb Roberts, Louis Conder, and Doris Thomson.
Rose is survived by her husband of 25 years, Ned E. Wellmeier; her children, Joe (Sally) Brooks, Tonya (Darryl) Boarman, Jeff (April) Brooks, Penny Johnson, Debbie Young (Dave Nash), Ned A. Wellmeier, and Kevin (Kathy) Wellmeier; 19 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; siblings, Judy (David) Connor, Margaret (Allen) Henderson, Ina (Charlie) Mattingly, Connie (Bobby) Coomes, Debbie (Jim) Peters, David Conder, Jerry (Brenda) Conder, Hope (Bill) Brey, and Terry (Andrea) Conder; along with more extended family members.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Sunset Funeral Home in Evansville, Indiana. Burial to directly follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, you may make donations in memory of Rose to Heart to Heart Hospice or the Trinity High School Building Fund in Whitesville.
Care by Sunset Funeral Home, Evansville, Indiana.
