Mary Rose (Hagan) Durbin, 97, passed away on July 11, 2020, at the Heartford House under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky, after a short illness. Mary was born on March 19, 1923, to William Gibson Hagan and Olivia Catherine Strobel.
On Aug 28, 1945, she married Otho Durbin. Mary worked at General Electric for 30 years while raising a family of six children. In 1953 her and Otho moved to a house on Old Lyddane Bridge Road where she lived with her family till 2019 when she moved to Heritage Place. Mary had many pursuits that included raising a large garden from which she canned lots of vegetables for the family to eat. She also loved to raise flowers and was often in the garden and the flower beds after returning home from work. It was her way of relaxing after a hard day at work. She often commented that there was nothing like whacking some weeds to release tension. When she got into her 80’s, she had to get the kids to help with the flowers.
In her 60-70’s, she took up cross stitch and quilt making to fill her time. She made 35 quilts over the years giving some to her kids for Christmas presents.
Mary was a member of St. Martin’s Parish at Rome for all the years that she lived on Old Lydanne Bridge Road.
She loved to be visited by all the kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids. She enjoyed playing card games and winning. There was many a contested card game at the house when people came to visit. In the 1980s, she made a few trips out west visiting places like Yellowstone Park in Wyoming, Glacier Park in Montana and several of the canyon parks of Utah. She liked to talk about getting to see that part of the country.
Mary enjoyed her time at Heritage Place even though she would have liked to stay in her home but at 96 decided she should probably not live by herself anymore. Bingo, Flippo and other games helped to pass the time along with the other social activities at Heritage. She especially liked winning quarters playing Flippo.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents and three siblings (Also her husband’s siblings).
She is survived by her six kids, Jim Durbin (Joyce), of Marion, Iowa, Bob Durbin (Patty), of Lewisport, Bill Durbin (Billie), of Hawesville, Leon Durbin (Shirley), of Hartford, Charlotte Hall (Randy), of Owensboro and Mary Jo Stinnett, of Owensboro. Mary had 33 grandkids including spouses, Anita Westphal (Jeff), James O Durbin II (Aimee), Allison Keene, Kathlean Dean (David), Beth Payne (David), Jeff Durbin (Cassandra), Mike Durbin (Heather), Tommy Durbin (Debbie), Lee Durbin (Kim), Kristy Yeckering (Eric), Tonya Curtis (Wes), Kevin Hall (Amber), Beth Wilson (Chris), Mandy Stinnett, and TJ Stinnett (Megan); 50 great-grandkids; and four great-great-grandkids.
Mary Rose, you will always be the perfume in the Garden of Life.
The family wants to thank everyone at Heartford House for the compassionate care and for helping to make her passing easier for the family.
A private service will be held for the immediate family at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. A walk-through visitation will be from 10 a.m. to Noon Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the funeral home. All those who wish to honor and remember Mary Rose (Hagan) Durbin in person at the visitation is encouraged to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Martin’s Parrish at Rome, 5856 KY-81, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301; or to Heartford House Hospice, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Durbin.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Mary Rose (Hagan) Durbin and sign her virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented