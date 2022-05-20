Mary Rose Peercy, 87, of Owensboro, formerly of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Mary Rose Ralph was born October 6, 1934, in Utica, Kentucky to the late Henry Dester and Mary Lillian Shock Ralph and was married to Arthur Dee Peercy June 6, 1953. Mary Rose was a homemaker, earlier was the co-owner with her husband of Peercy’s IGA, and a member of Island Church of God of Prophecy. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, caring for her flowers, and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mary Rose was preceded in death by a son, Perry Wayne Peercy; by a grandson, Tyler Wayne Peercy; and by her sister, Edna Mae McDonald.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Art Peercy; a son, Troy Peercy (DeAnna) of Livermore; two daughters, Deanna Edmonds (David) and Sherry Logsdon (Tony) both of Livermore; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Donald Ralph (Carol) of Owensboro.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Revs. Bobby Lott and Jim White officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with Mary Rose’s family from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday at Musters in Livermore.
Mary Rose’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Mary Rose Peercy family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oak Hill Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund, C/O Independence Bank, P.O. Box 39, Livermore, KY 42352.
