Mary Rose Sinnett Spencer, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at her home. She was born March 20, 1944, in Owensboro to the late J.W. and Ailene Hale Sinnett. Rose was known as a patient lady, and she was a good Christian woman who never knew what hate was. She was a longtime member and teacher at Nickel Ridge Baptist Church. Rose was the owner of Roses Beauty Shop in Utica, and she loved doing hair for her many clients over the years. She also worked for Nutri System and Beverly Hills Weight Loss.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Walter Spencer; two sisters, Judy and Shelia Sinnett; and a granddaughter, Lindsey.
Rose is survived by her daughter, Virginia Carathers; a granddaughter, Melissa (Alex Garcia) Contreras; a grandson, Jarrod Carathers; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Sebastian, and Ezekial Contreras; two brothers, Clettis and Retus Sinnett; and a nephew, Robbie Cline.
Burial will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Nickel Ridge Cemetery.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
