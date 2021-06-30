PORTAGE, Ind. — Mary Ruth Allen Rowe, 89, of Portage, Indiana, a matriarch of the family, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 26, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born to the late Vernie and Nettie Mae Allen on June 13, 1932, in McHenry.
Mary lived a life of faith, love and family. She worked at Land O’ Frost for many years and was a member of Broadway General Baptist Church. Mary was also a homemaker and loved to help take care of all the grandbabies. Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild were the light of her life. They brought her so much joy. Mary was a giving person and helped anyone that needed it whenever she could. She loved outings to the casino and Bingo with her sisters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Rowe; one son, David A. Rowe; one grandson, Randy “Todd” Rowe; three brothers; and four sisters.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories, seven children, Linda (Fred) Rock of Morocco, Indiana, Norma Wright (Jesse Arredondo) of Portage, Indiana, Lloyd (Theresa) Rowe of Hessville, Indiana, Larry (Teresa) Rowe of Morocco, Indiana, Randy Rowe of McHenry, Dennis (Connie) Rowe of McHenry and Diana Kilbourne of Hammond, Indiana; five sisters; one brother; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow at Render Cemetery in McHenry. Friends may visit with Mrs. Rowe’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday.
The family request expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Alzheimer’s Research at www.alz.org/nca/donate.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Mary Ruth Rowe by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
