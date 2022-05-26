Mary Ruth Beane Emerson, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at her home. She was born January 23, 1939, in Owensboro to the late James O. and Mary Louise Sparks Beane. Mary Ruth was retired from Commonwealth Aluminum after 29 years in the human resources department. She had been a member and was raised at First Christian Church and later at the former Century Christian Church where she was a charter member. Mary Ruth was a 1957 graduate of Owensboro High School and had been a volunteer for a number of years at the local hospital and at First Christian Church. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and collecting teddy bears and cashmere sweaters. Mary Ruth was a very soft-spoken and quick-witted person.
Mary Ruth was also preceded in death by her son, Eric Dean Emerson, in 1982; a brother, James O. Beane, in 2015; and a sister, Betty Ann Troutman in 2021.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, David Ray Emerson; it would have been 63 years May the 30th. They met at a church camp at Murray State in 1955, became engaged in 1957, and married in 1959.
Other survivors include a daughter, Jean Sexton and husband, Greg; granddaughter, Courtney Biddle (John Michael Adams); three great-grandchildren, Trevor Jackson, Mackenzie Paige, and John Maddox; another daughter, Lisa Wetzel and husband, David; granddaughter, Krista Wetzel (Lance Carter); three great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Kayla, and Cash; grandson, Ryan Wetzel and wife, Megan; two great-grandchildren, Miller and Micah; siblings, Martha Heal of Phoenix, Arizona and William Thomas Beane (Barbara) and Linda Louise Jones (Frankie), both of Owensboro; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Private burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in form of donations may be made to First Christian Church, 700 J. R. Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42303 or to First General Baptist Church, 620 Maple Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
