Mary Ruth Coy left this world Wednesday, August 3, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She was a caring and loving Mother, Nana, Great Nana, sister and friend to many.
She was born June 7, 1950, to Christine and Collis Shultz of Fordsville, Kentucky. She was a member on Onton United Methodist Church where she was always willing to help and serve the Lord. She enjoyed volunteering for Onton Hay Days and catching up with old friends.
She enjoyed spending time with her family members and friends, playing with her grandchildren, volunteering for all her children and grandchildren during school events, watching Goat shows, and traveling. She loved music and loved to dance. She would never turn down a trip to a local ice cream shop. She had many “local children” through the years that she has always claimed as her own family. Her table, heart, and home was always available for all of them.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; brothers, Virgil Shultz, James Shultz, and Jerry Shultz; and sisters, Bernice Shultz, Linda Whitaker, and Doris Brown.
She is survived by her children, Carl (Jeanetta) Coy of Madisonville, David (Karen) Coy of Hanson, Vicky (Simon) Bland of Manitou, Kim (Billy Joe) Parker of Slaughters and Brad (Jessica) Coy of Robards; grandchildren, Chris (Megan) Coy of Tampa, Florida, Audrey (Brandon) Rideout of Nortonville, Chelsea (Mathew) Brister of Slaughters, Erin (Dylan) Blanford of Dixon, Ashton (Austin) Crook of Manitou, Jacob (Haley) Coy of Slaughters, Zane Coy of Clay, Wade Parker of Clay, Mary Kathryn Dunville of Slaughters, and Anna Coy and Kyleigh Coy of Robards; great-grandchildren, Kelcen Coy, Kendrick Rideout, Aaliyah, Braxton and Madi Brister, Marshall and Tess Blanford, Duke and Watson Crook, and Kolbe Coy; brothers, Eddie Shultz of Hawesville, Kelly Shultz of Sellersburg, Indiana, Frank Shultz and Ned Shultz, both of Hartford, and Ricky Ibarra of Sacramento, California; and sisters, Artie Smith of Hartford and JoAnn Crowe and Teresa Filback, both of Fordsville.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August, 6, 2022, at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pattiville. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
