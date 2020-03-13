ELKTON — Mary Ruth Hardesty Boarman, 93, of Hearthstone Place, Elkton, formerly of Owensboro and Port Orange, Florida, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, after a long battle with dementia and Alzheimer’s. She was born in Daviess County on March 8, 1927, to Linus and Clara Hardesty of Owensboro. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the glue that bound her family together with dinners, barbecues and gatherings at her home in Owensboro and Lake Malone. Family and her faith were very important to her. Ruth was a sweet, kind and loving person. She was loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed by friends and family.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Frank; son Dave; and her brothers, Ed, Carl, Bernard, Harold and Marvin.
She is survived by her children, Judy Cox of Lexington, Mike Boarman of Beaver Dam and Steve (Lisa) Boarman of Lewisburg; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bob (Anna Jean) Hardesty of Port Orange, Florida.
Funeral services for Mary Ruth Hardesty Boarman will be conducted at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Summers and Son Funeral Home in Russellville. Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Resurrection Cemetery in Owensboro. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the service hour of 6 p.m. Saturday.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lewisburg Lions Club. Envelopes
will be available at the funeral home.
