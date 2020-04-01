Mary Ruth Knott Cecil, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, surrounded by her children while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born March 24, 1933, in Sorgho to the late Michael Romulus and Mary Rosalie Abell Knott. She was a devout Catholic and a member of The Immaculate Catholic Church. Mary Ruth loved her family deeply and especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 55 years, William Bernard Cecil, on Dec. 14, 2007; her son-in-law, Charlie Riney; her brothers, Michael Knott, Charles Knott and Paul Knott (Dorothy); her sisters, Lucille Hayden (Julian), Dorothy Calhoun (Jim), Helen Woodward (Rudy), Jane Konrad and Carolyn Knott; and brothers and sisters-in-law Marie and Robert Simmons, Sister George Ann Cecil, Bobby Cecil, Leon Cecil and Paul Cecil.
Mary Ruth is survived by a son, Bill Cecil (Debbie) of Madison, Alabama; daughters Mary Ann Ebelhar of Owensboro, Cathy Ebelhar (Phil) of Owensboro, Lynn Hofer (Jeff) of Owensboro, Jane Bratcher (Gary) of Owensboro, Faye Riney of Owensboro, Michelle McClellan (Steve) of Owensboro, Shelia Walker (Roger) of Coppell, Texas, Christy Gilles (Jimmy) of Owensboro and Marcie Fischer (Joe) of Owensboro; 39 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; sister Emma Blakeley (Joe) of Louisville and brother, J.C. Knott (Barbara) of Owensboro; brothers and sisters-in-law Hugh and Betty Cecil, Vohnell Mullican, Mildred and J.C. Higdon, Missy Cecil, Beverly Cecil and Frankie and Rita Cecil; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Mrs. Cecil’s funeral arrangements will be private. Burial will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in the form of Mass offerings and donations to Immaculate Catholic Church, 2516 Christie Place, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to the Help Office, 1316 W. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family of Mary Ruth Cecil can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
