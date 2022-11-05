Mary Ruth “MA” Addington, 96, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 8, 1926, in Daviess County to the late Christopher and Emma Lamm. Mary was a member of St. John United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Acacia Chapter #46, and the White Shrine. She previously worked at Gabe’s Restaurant and volunteered at the Owensboro hospital for 20 years and at the River Park Center for 18 years. Mary enjoyed visiting Rough River and getting ice cream from Nick’s Boat Dock. She was a great cook and loved cooking for her family, especially Sunday breakfast which began at 10 a.m. sharp. Mary could best be described as a “firecracker.” She was sassy, direct, and humorous.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse “Red” Addington, and her brother, Christopher Lamm Jr.
Mary is survived by her son, David Addington of Owensboro; her grandchildren, Christopher Glenn Addington of Owensboro, and Natalie Diane Addington of Reynolds Station; her brother-in-law, Jay Dee (Pat) Addington of Elizabethtown; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
