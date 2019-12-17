Mary Ruth Payne, 76, of Philpot, died on Dec. 14, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on Jan. 15, 1943, in Daviess County to the late Doug and Maude Montgomery Payne. She was a member at St. William Catholic Church, loved her family, enjoyed quilting, baking, traveling and adventures with her siblings. She worked as a self-employed seamstress.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Marvin Payne; her daughter, Tonya; a brother-in-law, Harold Payne; and a sister-in-law, Anna Payne.
Mary is survived by her sons, Joey (Michelle) Rick (Lori) and Tracy (Lee); 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Alice (Rusty) Morris, of Virginia, Connie Payne, John Payne, Elsie (Bernard) Galloway, Carl (Carol) Payne, of Texas, Eddie (Helen) Payne, Shelia (Bill) Mattingly, Tony (Carolyn) Payne, of Florida, and Joe (Joyce) Payne.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. William Catholic Church in Philpot with burial following in St. William Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville from 2 to 7 p.m. with prayers at 4 p.m. and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20.
