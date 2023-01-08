Greenville — Mary S. Knight, age 89 of Greenville, died on Friday Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:39 p.m. at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenville. She was born on Oct. 7, 1933 in Muhlenberg County.
She was a Homemaker and was of Baptist faith. She enjoyed country music and spending time with her family, before she lost her vision, she loved canning and helping her mom make quilts.
She is survived by her children, Billy Knight, Evelyn (Terry) Stevens and Eddie (Karen) Knight; grandson, David (Tiffany) Knight; four great-grandchildren; and sisters, June Webster, Jane Miller, Wanda Smith and Lillian Hamilton.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at noon at Allens Chapel Cemetery with Mr. Paul Moore Officiating. Burial to follow. Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Online Condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
