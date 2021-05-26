Mary Shannon Mahoney, 51, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Ohio County Hospital. She was born Jan. 12, 1970, to James David Mahoney Jr. and Rachel Likens Mahoney. Shannon enjoyed bowling and swimming and participating in Special Olympics and the Buddy Walk. She loved UK basketball.
She was preceded in death by her father, James David Mahoney Jr.; and a brother, Mike Mahoney.
She is survived by her mother, Rachel Mahoney; three sisters, Sharon Mahoney, Sandy Youngblood (Robert) and Shelley Hawkins (Matt); three brothers, Bruce Mahoney (April), Jeff Mahoney (Theresa) and Mark Mahoney; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be at noon Friday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday with prayers at 6 p.m. at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and after 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Green River Area Down Syndrome Association (GRADSA), The Buddy Walk, P.O. Box 2031, Owensboro, KY 42302.
