LEWISPORT — Mary Small Hughes, 90, of Lewisport, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Mary was born and raised in Owensboro on Jan. 28, 1931, to parents Jerry and Lena Small. She was valedictorian of her Daviess County High School Class of 1949 and went on to attend Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, where she graduated with honors in 1953, earning a master’s degree in English. It is there she met her husband, Daniel Hughes. After Providence in 1964, they moved to Detroit, where Dan was a professor of English literature at Wayne State University. Mary worked as an academic advisor and volunteered at the Detroit Institute of Art and was devoted to Dan’s care when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which took his life. She moved to Lewisport to live on the river and help take care of her sister, Dorothy Pell, during her illness and death.
Mary was a member of the Unitarian Church of Owensboro, an avid reader, loved classical music, was a nature conservator, a true animal lover and contributed to countless charities. She also kept on top of all the political news throughout the country.
Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by an infant brother; husband Daniel Hughes; and her sister, Dorothy Pell.
She is survived by a special friend, Sherry Snyder of Lewisport.
Mary requested cremation and no funeral service.
Friends can honor her memory by sending donations to the Shelter Supporters of Hancock County, P.O. Box 108, Lewisport, KY 42351.
Her greatest joy was helping those in need and feeding her birds.
