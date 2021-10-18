Mary “Spanky” Zogg Steele, 69, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 16, 2021. She was born June 16, 1952, in Washington, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph F. Zogg Sr. and Ruby Hartz Zogg.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bub; and nephews, Christopher and Chuck.
Spanky was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church.
Anyone who ever met Spanky knew she was the life of every party and the sunshine of every room she entered. She treated everyone like they were family and was loved by so many. Spanky was the best mom, best friend, and the best “Gigi” that anyone could ever ask for. Family was her everything in life. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren and if you knew our Spanky, then you knew that.
Spanky could be found on the tennis courts in her younger days and on the golf course as she grew wiser. She was an X-RAY and ultrasound technician by profession until retirement and then was a volunteer at the Help Office. Friendship was a true virtue of Spankys. She was a sun loving, beach going, card playing ray of light to everyone. As much as she will be missed here on earth, her heavenly home was ready for her.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband and soulmate, Robert “Bob” Steele, Jr.; children, Clay and Renee Taylor, Chelsea and Scott Rice, Kim Baker, Jason and Amber Steele, Ginger and Eddie Simons; her beloved grandchildren; siblings, Danny Zogg, Jeff Zogg, Susan Zogg, Stacy and Bruce Thompson, and Missy Wethington. She had numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and more wonderful friends to ever be able to count.
The Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Visitation will be 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with prayers immediately following at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Additional visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Help Office.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
