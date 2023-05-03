Mary Straney Pruden, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Jan. 18, 1933, in Owensboro to the late John and Lillian Straney. Mary was an active member and enjoyed being a part of the Eastern Star Stanley Chapter #253 where she held several positions for many years.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas D. Pruden, and a son, Daniel Pruden.
Mary is survived by a son, Timothy (Kim) Pruden; four grandchildren, David (Heather) Pruden, Ariel (Eli) Payne, Elizabeth Pruden, and Daniel Pruden; and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral service for Mary will be held at noon Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Dr. Dennis McFadden officiating. Burial to follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mary Pruden may be left at www.glenncares.com.
