Mary Sue Bosley, 81 years loved, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at her home. She was born in Owensboro June 25, 1941, to the late James Lamar and Mary Ann Payne Monarch. She attended Mount Saint Joseph Academy and graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School.
Susie led a faith-filled, prayerful life with a special devotion to the Blessed Mother and reverence for the suffering of Christ and the beauty of God’s creation. She shared her Catholic faith through her kindness and compassion for others, praying many rosaries for those in need. She cared for, comforted, and counseled many loved ones throughout her life.
Susie was a loving wife, mother, cherished grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and beloved friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Benjamin Bosley Jr.; sisters, Marie Tooley, Dottie Clark, and Julie Brandle; and brothers, Bill Monarch and Tony Monarch.
Susie is survived by her daughters, Jeanie Bosley Heath and her husband, Tracy, of Owensboro, Lisa Bosley and her husband, Reid Livingston, of Berea, and Victoria DeNeal and her husband, Brian, of Junction, Illinois; her grandchildren, Erin Woolen, Lindsay Heath Greer, Byron Howard, and Jonathan Heath, all of Owensboro, David Matthews of Evansville, Indiana, Benjamin Livingston of Lexington, and Cora Livingston of Berea; great-grandchildren, Alice Woolen, Cole Woolen, Blakely Greer, Benjamin Greer, and Beau Greer, all of Owensboro; sisters, Moggie Riney and her husband, Frank, of Owensboro, and Theresa “Tweedie” Crawford and her husband, Jim, of Owensboro; brother, Tom Monarch and his wife, Wanda, of Bagdad; her devoted niece, Cathy Clark of Owensboro; and many nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful for friends and caregivers Barbara Daugherty, Ruth Russelburg, and Kim Dant whose support and kindness we relied on in recent years.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, Mar. 6, 2023, at the Carmel Home. Burial will be in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m., with prayers beginning at 4:30 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Mary Sue Bosley may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
