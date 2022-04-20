HARDINSBURG — Mary Sue Kennedy Trent, 78, of Woodrow, died April 19, 2022, at her residence. She retired as the manager of Pizza Hut and was a member of St. Romuald Catholic Church.
Survivors: husband, Kenny Trent, and daughters, Charlene Cherry, Marilyn Henning, Tammy Butler, and Tiffany Hardesty.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Hosparus of Central Kentucky.
Commented