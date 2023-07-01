ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA — Mary Sue Smith, 74, was born Nov. 16, 1948, in Beaver Dam as one of four children to Joe Bennett and Mary Frances (Moorman) Hines. She went to her Heavenly home Thursday, June 29, 2023, surrounded by her loving family in Rochester, Minnesota. Mary was a homemaker and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who cherished time with her grandchildren and family. She enjoyed fishing and sewing. Mary was a member of the Racine Apostolic Church.
Mary married Clifford Smith Nov. 8, 1968, in Shawneetown, Illinois. Clifford survives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Albin, and two sisters-in-law, Linda Hines and Susan Hines.
In addition to her husband of 54 years, Mary is survived by three children, Ronald Lee Smith and wife, Jewell, of Neosho, Missouri, Alan Paul Smith and wife, Kelly, of Seneca, Missouri, and Denise Gruver and husband, Darrell, of Seneca, Missouri; 11 grandchildren, Ronald Trent Smith and wife, Chelsey, Juwana Botzow and husband, Aaron, Nathan Smith and wife, Niki, Hannah Smith, Brittany Smith, Alyssa Smith, Anthony Gruver and wife, Melissa, Shanna Gruver, Dathan Gruver and wife, Cassidy, Drew Gruver and wife, Haleigh, and Shania Chambless and husband, Nalin; 21 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Larry Hines and Charles ‘Bubby’ Hines; and numerous other family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, at the Racine Apostolic Church, with Pastor Steve Epley and Pastor Brad Severs officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with her grandson serving as pallbearers. Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Clark Funeral Home in Neosho, Missouri is handling the arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Mary may be made to the Racine Apostolic Church or school, c/o Clark Funeral Home, P.O. Box 66, Neosho, MO 64850.
