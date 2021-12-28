CENTER — Mary Susan Stephens, 85, of Center, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. She was born March 12, 1936 to the late Samuel Benton and Annie Lee Geralds Gittings. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Cornell Stephens. She was a sweet, loving, and caring Christian example. She was a retired teacher having taught 30 years at North Metcalfe Elementary and one year in Monroe County.
She is survived by her four children, Diana (Ronnie) Smith, Susan Kay, and Bennie, of Center, and Connie (David) Travis, of Owensboro. Other loved ones include her grandchildren, Justin (Kim) Smith of Greensburg, Angela (Jamie) Powell of Irmo, South Carolina; her great-grandchildren, Kylie and Kellen Powell, of Irmo, South Carolina. Also survived by her sister-in-law, June Gittings, of Tompkinsville and a niece, Peggy Gittings.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy (RV) Richardson and her brother, Rex Gittings.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with interment in the Monroe County Memorial Lawn. Visitation will begin Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The funeral service will be live streamed and can be viewed on Butler Funeral Homes face-book page.
To ensure the health of the family and others wishing to attend the visitation and service, it is requested that everyone in attendance wear a mask.
Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted to the care of Mrs. Susan Stephens.
