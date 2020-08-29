FORDSVILLE — Mary Suzette Burns Poole, 74, of Fordsville, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Fordsville Nursing and Rehab. She was born Jan. 4, 1946, to the late William Anderson and Carris Opal Hazelwood Burns. Mary was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Breckinridge County and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sons, Marcus and Keith Poole.
Mary is survived by her husband of 58 years, Kenneth E. Poole; a son, James Poole; her siblings, Cindy Burns and Billy (Lois) Burns; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be private, with a private burial in the family cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented