Mary Thomas Whitson Daniel, 101, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at her home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born April 16, 1919, in Logan County to the late Carlisle Whitson and Mary Rebecca Coursey Whitson.
Mary T. graduated from Lewisburg High School as a valedictorian and Western Kentucky State Teachers College. She received her certification to teach elementary education from the University of Louisville. She taught school first as a home economics teacher in high school and later in elementary school, ending her career as a fifth grade teacher. She was a former member of Elk Lick Baptist Church in Lewisburg (Spa) and a current member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church in Owensboro. She and J.W. loved to travel. They visited all 48 continental states. She was an accomplished seamstress who also enjoyed all types of needlework. Gardening was also a favorite pastime. She loved getting friends and family together for any occasion. The two most important things in her life were being a Christian and her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, James W. Daniel, on May 19, 2011.
Survivors include her children, Rebecca Games of Owensboro, Ruth Daniel of Owensboro and Jim Daniel of Indianapolis; grandchildren Lance Games (Krista) of Owensboro, Mary Adamowicz (Jeremy) of Brownsburg, Indiana, and Sarah Daniel of Danville; great-grandchildren Kirsten Ward (Phillip) of Owensboro, Lexie Games of Owensboro and Grace Adamowicz, Lilly Adamowicz and Sophia Adamowicz, all of Brownsburg, Indiana; great-great-grandson Hudson Ward of Owensboro; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be 2 p.m. Monday at Elk Lick Baptist Church Cemetery in Logan County. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301, Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Elk Lick Baptist Church, 6912 Green Ridge-Spa Road, Lewisburg, KY 42256.
