Mary Thomason Westerfield, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at her home with her family at her side. She was born Jan. 1, 1929, in Hopkins County to the late Vernie and Leora Cartwright. Mary retired from Owensboro Mercy Hospital and was a Kentucky Colonel since 1974. She loved animals and birds. Mary and William were the first husband and wife police officer duo in Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William T. Westerfield; a son, Dannie Westerfield; two brothers, Robert Cartwright and Paul Cartwright; and a sister, Oenida Tyree.
Survivors include her son, David (Debbie) Westerfield; daughter-in-law Diane Westerfield; four grandchildren, Tara Ford (Brenton), Amy Devine (Brad), William Glenn Westerfield (Suzanne) and Danielle Nicole Holmes (Brian); nine great-grandchildren, Payton and Alyson Ford, Hannah and Hunter Devine, William and Hailey Westerfield, Katelynn Clark and Gabriella and Isabelle Holmes; two sisters, Sarah Kehortz and Helen Daniel (Arland); and several nieces and nephew.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
