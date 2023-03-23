Mary Virginia “Jenny” Lewis, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Mar. 19, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. The Cincinnati, Ohio native was born Jan. 26, 1943, to the late Henry Byron Collins, Sr. and Dorothy Green Collins. Jenny received
her BA degree in history from Morehead State University and her MA degree in education from Miami University in Ohio. She worked as a high school librarian in Mt. Orab, Ohio for 43 years before retiring in 2007. Jenny had a love for history, theater, and travel, especially national parks, and she passed that on to her family as they traveled together across the country. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed cross stitch and reading. Jenny was a fighter and a 20-year breast cancer survivor.
In addition to her parents, Jenny also was preceded in death by her nephew-in-law, Dale Carpenter, and great-nephew, Zackery Guinn.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sister, Mereda Hicks, and husband, Ronnie, of Owensboro; brother, Henry Collins, Jr., and wife, Linda, of West Liberty; numerous nieces who were like her children, Renee Hicks Guinn (Jeremy), Tracey Hicks Dawahare (Brian), Lucinda Collins (Missy), Susie Carpenter, and Ginifer Combs Swofford (Chris); and great-nieces and nephews, Dalton, Dillon, Emma, Ally, Tyler, Bella, Holt, Tucker, Charlie, and Nash.
Funeral arrangements in Ohio are pending.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Condolences and memories for Jenny’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented