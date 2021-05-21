CADIZ — Mary Virginia “Jenny” Morris, 87, of Cadiz, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at her home.
Born June 26, 1933, in Owensboro, she was the daughter of the late David P. Blakey and Cassie Bristow Blakey. She was married to Charles “Charlie” Morris in February 1955. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Cadiz United Methodist Church. She was a dedicated wife and mother. She especially loved being a grandma. She enjoyed gardening, antiquing and cooking. She was a nature lover and enjoyed watching the birds. She always looked forward to receiving visitors and friends at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Charles “Charlie” Morris of Cadiz; her three daughters, Suzanne (Tom) Ledford of Trigg County, Paula (Tad) Anderson of Cadiz and Kris London (Michael McCraw) of Hopkinsville; and five grandchildren, Matt Ledford, Mark (Lanie) Ledford, Alayna Anderson, Liam London and Logan London.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Nickey Knight and Matt Ledford officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Goodwin Funeral Home, Inc., 138 Main St. in Cadiz.
Memorial contributions can be made to John L. Street Library, 244 Main St., Cadiz, KY 42211.
