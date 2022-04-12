UTICA — Mary W. Howard, 88, of Utica passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Whitesville native was born June 25, 1933, to the late Louis P. Wedding and Oma Hagan Wedding. Mary loved her family and was devoted to her faith. She was a faithful member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church where she was an Elector and Eucharistic Minister, taking communion to the homebound as well as helping provide bereavement meals. Mary retired from Daymar College after overseeing daycare for the children of students and faculty there. She enjoyed reading and working puzzles and was a member of the “Red Hat Ladies.”
In addition to her parents, Mary also was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John Coy Howard in 1999; daughter, Mary Ellen Howard; siblings, Louis Pat Wedding Jr., Paul Wedding, Charles Wedding, Sue Sapp, and Raymunda Calhoun.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her eight children, Joyce Murphy, Linda Kitchens, Dennis Howard, Curtis Howard, Rebecca Cheatham, Bruce Howard, Kathy Atkins, and Alan (Mary) Howard; brother, James B. Wedding; numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass for Mary Wedding will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Whitesville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m., with prayers at 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, and then again from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Condolences and memories for the family of Mary Howard may be left at www.glenncares.com.
