Mary W. "Margaret" Craig died on July 15, 2019, in Owensboro, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Margaret was born on Sept. 2, 1916, in Camden, Indiana; worked her way through the University of Kentucky, graduating in 1938 with a B.S. in bacteriology; and married William G. Craig (Bill) shortly before World War II. Substantially due to Margaret's initiative, encouragement and support, Bill graduated from Harvard Law School in 1948. Margaret and Bill moved to Henderson, Kentucky with two small children upon graduation, and a few years later to Owensboro. Margaret contributed greatly to Bill's long and successful law practice. She loved her family and was a devoted mother, excellent homemaker, remarkable seamstress, great cook, avid bridge player and wonderful hostess. She was a faithful member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Henderson and Owensboro and participated in many service organizations and community functions throughout her life. Before and especially after Bill's retirement, Margaret traveled extensively.
Bill, sisters Jeanette W. McClintic and Eleanor W. Welch, and granddaughter, Margaret Elizabeth Villaflor (Maggie), predeceased Margaret.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Stanley Wiggs (Stanley), son, William G. Craig, Jr. (Bill Jr.), and daughter-in-law, Monique S. Craig (Monique); grandchildren Sterling M. Colvin (Richard), William M. Craig (Will) and Susannah K. Craig; two great-granddaughters, Katherine G. Villaflor (Katy) and Caroline M. Colvin; and nephews Willard M. Welch (Gail), John E. Welch (Mary), Daniel H. Welch (Sherrill) and William E. McClintic (Corinne).
The funeral service for Mrs. Craig will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday. The service of committal at Owensboro Memorial Gardens will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Christian Church, 700 J.R. Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
