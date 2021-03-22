Mary “Wanda” Bowman Robertson, 81, of Owensboro passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, with her family at her side. She was born on May 1, 1939, in Monroe County, to the late George and Nora Bowman. Wanda was a member of Owensboro Church of Christ and loved flowers and listening to the rain, but most of all she loved spending time with grandbabies, great-grandbabies, and all her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Eugene Robertson; daughter, Stacey Diana Hillard; son, Scotty Robertson; and brothers Bill, Clarence, Carlos, Earnest, Irvin, Garnett Bowman; sisters, Clora Dee Williamson, Earlene Carver, and Wynema Jacobs.
Survivors include her two sons, Craig Robertson, and Stuart Robertson; six grandchildren, Tiffany, Alyssa, Cassie, Emyle, Trenton, and Isaac; five great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Tim Hillard; siblings; Glenn Bowman, Wallace Bowman, Wendell Bowman, Barbara Woosnam, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will be in Rosehill Cemetery Chapel. Visitation is from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
