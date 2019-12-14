Mary Widick Proctor, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Dec. 12, 2019, at Twin Rivers Nursing Home. She was born Aug. 13, 1936, in Drakesboro to the late Robert Thomas and Lizzie Moore Widick. Mary was a homemaker and a member of Good Shepherd Church. She loved flowers, was a woman of great faith and loved her kids and grandkids.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Tony Proctor; and a half-brother, Carlisle Moore.
She is survived by a daughter, Althea Proctor Blandford (Tim); a son, Joey Lynn Proctor; three grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Blandford Decker, Joey Lynn Proctor Jr. and Vivian Proctor; and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Peanut Cemetery in Drakesboro. Visitation is from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
