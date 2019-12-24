HARTFORD -- Mary Wilkins, 84, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. She was born in Owensboro Aug. 15, 1935, daughter of the late Jesse and Cassie Watson Napier.
Mary was a member of Living Faith Baptist Church, worked at Daviess County Hospital and was the community matriarch.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Wilkins in 2009.
Survivors include her son, Samuel L. Wilkins (Brenda); daughters Lisa A. Sharp (Murray), Debbie L. Carpenter, C. Renee Wedding (Mike) and Athena Minor (David); and 14 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with burial to follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from noon until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
