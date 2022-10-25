BROWDER — Mary Willodean Stevens, 80, of Browder, died Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Mrs. Stevens was born September 28, 1942, in Ennis. She was a retired cook for the Muhlenberg County School System and was a member of Union Chapel General Baptist Church. She loved to play the piano and sing at her church. She was very active in the youth group at Union Chapel. She was married to her husband of 60-plus years, and she was a devoted minister’s wife while her husband ministered to several churches after his retirement. She was also an avid UK basketball fan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Stevens; parents, Levi and Elizabeth Pendley; sisters, Barbara Nell Smith and Naomi Fleming; and brothers, Leonard Pendley and Lawrence Pendley.
She is survived by her sister, Shelia (Terry) Benton, and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Union Chapel General Baptist Church, with Darrin Benton, Forrest Deason, and Derrik Benton officiating. Burial will be in Union Chapel General Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented