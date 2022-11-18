Mary Wilma Hayden, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home. She was born January 4, 1940, in Flora to the late Wilbur and Mary Payne Phelps. Wilma graduated from St. Williams High School. She worked at the Cigar Factory, St. Pius School as a lunch lady, Wyndall’s Grocery, and at Wal-Mart for 11 years. Wilma was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Hayden, in 2014, and a brother, Wilbur Phelps Jr.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Gilliam (Dennis) and Kim Emberton; three grandchildren, Corey Gilliam (Kayla), Denny Gilliam, and Natalie Pepper (Jake); four great-grandchildren, Journey Gilliam, Khaleesi Gilliam, Quin Pepper, and Vivian Pepper; one brother, Mike Phelps (Theresa); sister, Sharon Edge (Ellis); sisters-in-law, Robbie Thompson (Tommy), Ruth Green, and Judy Hayden; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, with prayers at 6 p.m., at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online messages of condolence may be at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented