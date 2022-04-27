Mary Young Aull, 92, of Owensboro passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Daviess County native was born December 6, 1929, as one of nine children to the late William Edward Young and Mary M. Payne Young. Mary grew up in Lewisport and worked from the time she was young to help support her family. She married E.H. Aull Jr. and started Aull Real Estate in Owensboro, which they ran for 26 years. They were the original Chip and Joanna Gaines, buying and fixing up houses to live in or sell. Mary had a great work ethic and found time for gardening when not working in real estate. She kept her sharp mind until the end and would always be watching out for her roommates at the nursing home, calling the nurses’ station on their behalf when needed. Mary loved all her family, but she had a special affection and bond with her great-grandson, Max, whom she called “little man.”
The family would like to express special appreciation to the caring staff at Hillcrest Nursing Home who became her surrogate family during Covid-19 when family visitation was not permitted.
In addition to her parents, Mary Aull was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Edward Hugh Aull Jr. in 2003; and her brothers, Charles, Thomas, Clifton, and J.D. Young.
Those who remain to honor and cherish her memory include her three children, Barbara Aull Watson (Tom) of Owensboro, Rebecca Aull Reeves (Owen) of Newburgh, Indiana, and Stephen Edward Aull (Christy) also of Owensboro; five grandchildren, David Phelps (Trisha), Jeff Phelps (Krystal), Todd Mahooty (Meghan), Mark Reeves and Rachel Harper (Kenny); 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph S. Young; sisters, Dorothy Marie Drury, Theresa Ann Barnett, and Rosemary (Tom) Foster; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass for Mary Aull will be 10 a.m. Friday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. The entombment will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with prayers at 6 p.m., at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and Friday from 9 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Daniel Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut St, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for Mary Aull’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
