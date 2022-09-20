LEWISPORT — Mary Yvonne Oliver, 81, of Lewisport, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in the Waitman Station community in Hancock County April 8, 1941, to the late Harold and Hazel Greathouse Gillim. Mary was a homemaker, an avid reader, and very dedicated to her family.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Marie Annette Oliver; sister, Marjorie Hormann; and son-in-law, Jimmy Warren.
Mary is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert E. “Bobby” Oliver, Sr.; daughters, DiAnn Warren and Debbie (Steve) Young; son, Robbie Oliver; grandchildren, Jamie (Jason) Dill and Jon (Kara) Warren; great-grandchildren, Lexie and Brody Dill; and brother, Harold “Sonny” Gillim.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Lewisport Cemetery.
Care by Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel.
