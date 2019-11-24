Mathilde "Hilde" Museler Day, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. She was born in Hermeskiel, Germany, to Franz A. and Anna Briel Museler.
Hilde was a loving wife and mother and a dedicated homemaker. She was a longtime and active member of Owensboro First General Baptist Church. She and her husband, Jim, participated in multiple mission trips to Honduras and were involved in the development of an orphanage.
Hilde was a member of the former Cosmopolitan Club (of foreign-born ladies) and traveled extensively. She was a very giving person, who especially delighted in her family.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Timothy Daniel; and her brother, Franz Joseph Museler.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, James Clark Day; sons Claud Franz Day (Leah Chapin Day) and James Michael Day, both of Owensboro; grandsons Dexter Day (Cheryl), Austin Day and Matthew Day; great-grandchildren Lucy and Clark Day (who referred to her as "Omi"); sisters Elsa Kreusch and Fine Langer, both of Germany, and Marlene Nishimori (Yoshio) of Owensboro; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will be at Old Jackson Cemetery in Muhlenburg County.
Memorial contributions may be made to First General Baptist Church, 620 Maple Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mathilde "Hilde" Museler Day may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
