Matthew Aaron Hardy, 33, of Owensboro died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his home.
He was born on Feb. 2, 1988, and was an electrician with I.B.E.W. Local 1701 and attended Living Hope Church. Matt loved to help people and had a huge heart. He enjoyed searching for rocks and arrowheads and using his metal detector.
Matt especially loved spending time with his son, Jack. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ellis and Doris Hardy; and maternal grandmother, Lorene Fifield.
Survivors include his wife, Kiersten Boling Hardy; son, Jack Tyler Hardy; parents, Mark and Phyllis Hardy; sister, Lindsey Corley (Dan) Elizabethtown; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and cousins.
Services will be at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or service for Matt shall be within current health and safety directives.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition (ORSPC), 2400 Friendship Drive Suite B, Owensboro, KY 42303 or to the donor’s favorite charity.
