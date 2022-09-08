ROCKPORT, Ind. — Matthew Allan Skimmerhorn, 57, of Rockport, Indiana passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Matthew was born in Williamsport, Indiana February 8, 1965, to James Thomas Skimmerhorn and Judy (Croft) Alford. Matthew was a free spirit, very outgoing, and never met a stranger. He loved his mother and family, and the feel of the open road. He was “King of the Road”.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Thomas Skimmerhorn; his infant son, Timothy Allan Skimmerhorn; his grandmothers, Sally Knowles and Margaret Skimehorn; and his siblings, Bambi Key and Mark Skimmerhorn.
Matthew is survived by his wife, Bobbie York-Skimmerhorn; his mother, Judy Alford (Joseph Texas); his daughters, Ashley Skimmerhorn and Melanie Skimmerhorn; his siblings, Clivian Skimmerhorn (Teresa), John Skimmerhorn (Bobbi), and Travis Skimmerhorn (Raven), and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services. Burial will take place at Concord Cemetery in White Plains at a later date.
