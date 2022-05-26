Matthew Andrew Adams, 30, of Utica passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022. He was born December 11, 1991, in Owensboro to Roger Adams Sr. and Stephanie Pierce. He enjoyed football, NASCAR, four-wheelers, baseball, and time in the country. He loved to mow lawns and perfecting in his stripes. Matthew loved to make people laugh and being a goofball. He graduated from Beacon Central in 2011.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Elizabeth Henderson; grandfather, Morris Adams; and grandmother, Deborah Galloway. There have been many more to pass on and our hearts are with them.
Matthew was blessed with a large and loving family. He is survived by his father, Roger Adams Sr.; mother, Stephanie Pierce (Keith); brother, Roger Adams Jr. (Ashley); sister, Magan Humphrey (Daniel); nieces, Audrieanna, Adysiin, Avalynne, and Emersyn; grandmother, Hettie Adams; grandfather, David Galloway; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
The funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
