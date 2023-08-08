DAHINDA, ILLINOIS — Matthew “Cotton” Howard, of Dahinda, Illinois, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the age of 89. Cotton was born on his family’s farm in Whitesville as one of 14 siblings to George and Beulah Mayfield Howard. He was a farmer in his early adulthood, and he later became a carpenter by trade and a gifted craftsman. He took value in his work along with the relationships he built with others. Prior to his health declining, he loved being outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and traveling out west.
Along with his parents and 11 of his siblings, he was also preceded in death by his sons, Bobby Howard and Larry Howard.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Ramona LaRose Howard; son, Doug, and his wife, Sandy; daughter, Darlene, and her husband, Brian; son, Bruce, and his wife, Becky; seven grandchildren, Sheriden Johnson, Barrett (Alison) Howard, Brittney (Scott) Schwertly, Bailee Howard, Blake Howard, Michael (Shannon) Reynolds, and Bradley Walker; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Howard Fischer; brother, Randy “Frog” (Dottye) Howard; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
The funeral service and celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville with his grandson, Pastor Barrett Howard, officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Galesburg, Illinois. Visitation is 2 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family requests memorial contributions and tributes be directed to the Matthew “Cotton” Howard Memorial Fund at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented