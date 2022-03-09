ROCKPORT — Matthew Jordan Wallace, 28, of Rockport, died on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Ohio County Healthcare. He was a tree trimmer for Townsend Tree Service.
Survivors: wife, Natasha Wallace; children, Jordan Wallace, Bella Wallace, and Cameron Wallace; parents, Cindy and Wesley Wallace; and six siblings, Molly Wallace, Jenny Wallace, Maggie Wallace (Jason Ewing), Chris (Tasha) Wallace, Billy Wallace (Twanya Williams) and Jonathan Wallace.
Service: 1 p.m. on Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Mason Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Matthew Jordan Wallace by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
